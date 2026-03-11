Jeanne A. Rungby

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Braun's avatar
Braun
6h

Everyone and more is aware that the WHO and NATO are and have been a joke since their inception. Sadly no one has fraught against them. Till now. Thank you Donald Trump!

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Geoff Wexler's avatar
Geoff Wexler
5h

Great article! Please also dis•CERN, God created Geneva for purpose of peace. Other than Rockefeller/Gates' the WHO, the WTO, WIPO and a major UN hub there will soon be distributing sanctions and reparations for these war crimes. Pray on it & read the Peace document eXposé:

https://WHOtoSTOP.org

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