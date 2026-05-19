Jeanne A. Rungby

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SuperSally888
11h

Thank you for sharing this and your wonderful summary.

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Fook Keong Yip's avatar
Fook Keong Yip
25m

The nurses and the doctors in maternity hospitals are lunatics for administering multiple vaccines simultaneously and expecting no consequence. These fools have no common sense. They might as well cross the road without looking and that they should, to pay for what they have done. We have no need for such people.

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