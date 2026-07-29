Jeanne A. Rungby

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
5d

Thank you so much for your high-dose info about the inner workings of our gut and their various residents 👍👍👍

Fun-fact: Maybe, Humans are just survival-vehicles for all these anaerobic creatures, enabling them to survive and thrive on this planet even well after the Great Oxygenation Event … 🤔🤔🤔

Reply
Share
Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
Aug 7

Élie Metchnikoff (1907): Working at the Pasteur Institute, Metchnikoff hypothesized that replacing harmful gut bacteria with beneficial lactic acid bacteria could promote longevity. He attributed the long life spans of Bulgarian peasants to their daily consumption of fermented milk containing beneficial microbes. So who would ever think to ferment sour krut, yogurt, or Kombucha tea, or to take multi-strain probiotics?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeanne A. Rungby · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture