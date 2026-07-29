The microbiome is characterized as a certain combination of bacteria, viruses, fungi and possibly parasites with natural habitat in our organs (skin, gut, mouth and more). The microbiome works in symbiosis with our immune system.

Many studies imply that this symbiosis is very important for our immune defence system.

Below is the second health conversation between Holistic practitioner Maria Forss Liljeblad, Sweden, and Ear-, nose- and throat doctor Jeanne A. Rungby, Denmark.

It’s about the microbiome.

The first conversation between Maria and Jeanne was about the digestion.

What truly happens inside the body when we eat? Why are enzymes and stomach acid so essential for maintaining balance, resilience, and long‑term health? And what warning signs do we often overlook?

As Maria and Jeanne share their combined knowledge, personal experiences, and clinical observations, they reveal how the digestive system quietly shapes our overall well‑being. Their discussion opens the door to a deeper understanding of how we can support our bodies, strengthen our health, and make informed choices in an increasingly complex world. https://rumble.com/v73t0vk--clear-and-professional.html

The microbiome and cancer.

Recently, after the second conversation was recorded an article by dr. Sabine Hazan and coauthors was published. Dr. Sabine Hazan is a gastroenterologist and the CEO of Progenabiome.com

In this article the stool of 60 test-persons was analysed by sequencing of a number of bacteria in the stool (Bifidobacteria, Faecalibacterium, Collinsella and Bacteroides. 25 patients had severe cancer, 15 had mild cancer and 20 were healthy controls. Results showed highly significant lower amount of Bifidobacteria in the severe cancer group compared to the control. The mild cancer group also had close to significant lower amount of Bifidobacteria. The same pattern was found for Faecalibacterium and Collinsella, while the amount of Bacteroides were opposite.

This study suggest that the microbiome is important for fighting cancer.

Dr. Sabine Hazan has earlier found in her studies that the amount of Bifidobacteria went to zero in the stool of her patients, when they had the modRNA Covid19 injections. The results were presented at conferences such as ACG 2022 and in abstracts such as “Persistent Damage to the Gut Microbiome Following Messenger RNA SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine.” The findings showed a marked reduction in Bifidobacterium levels. In a small cohort (e.g., 4 individuals followed for 6–9 months), relative abundance fell to 0–60% of pre-vaccine levels, and in broader data from 34 individuals, the median dropped from 1.13% to 0.64% after one month. She observed cases where levels dropped to “negligible” or zero, which she attributes to potential immune suppression. se more at Progenabiome.com

Bifidobacterium is a beneficial genus of bacteria that produces short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) such as butyrate, which support the intestinal barrier, immune modulation, and anti-inflammatory processes. Bifidobacteria is found in yogurts (only with live bacteria). Sadly, many commercial probiotics do not contain live bacteria - and as such - they have no value.

This issue is discussed in the second conversation between Maria and Jeanne

Another very important bacterium - barely mentioned in the conversation - is Bacillus Subtilis. This Bacterium is found in the soil, in our gut and in fermented food.

Sayer Ji has produced two insightful Substacks on the subject. Se the 2 Substack-links below.

What does Bacillus Subtilis do for our microbiome?

According to Sayer Ji, who refers to plenty of research, Bacillus Subtilis can detox our gut from Glyphosate and a bunch of other petrochemical agents, that our genes cannot handle. It also serves as a kind of master microbe, making sure the microbiome diversity is optimal. It turns out that the microbes in the biome function as one social coordinated mechanism controlled by Bacillus Subtilis.

Bacillus Subtilis have plenty of other benefits; from Sayer Ji’s Substack(citation):

Nattokinase. Produced during the fermentation of soy, nattokinase is a serine protease with potent fibrinolytic activity — it dissolves fibrin, the protein scaffold that holds blood clots together. It is one of the most extensively studied natural cardiovascular compounds in the literature, with documented effects on blood viscosity, atherosclerotic plaque, blood pressure, and circulatory function. Daily natto consumption has been associated, in Japanese population studies, with lower cardiovascular mortality and reduced stroke risk.

My addition: It breaks down spike protein. A toxic substance produced by hacked cells by the Covid-19 virus and the modRNA Covid-19 injections.

Vitamin K2 as menaquinone-7 (MK-7). B. subtilis var. natto is, by a wide margin, the richest known biological source of MK-7 — the long-chain form of vitamin K2 with the longest half-life in human serum. MK-7 activates osteocalcin (which directs calcium into bone) and matrix Gla protein (which keeps calcium out of arterial walls). The clinical implications are significant: MK-7 supplementation has been associated with reduced arterial calcification, improved bone density in postmenopausal women, and lower cardiovascular mortality. A 100-gram serving of natto contains roughly 1 milligram of MK-7, an amount essentially impossible to obtain from any other food.

Surfactin. A cyclic lipopeptide and one of the most powerful biosurfactants known. Recent research has documented surfactin’s ability to enhance secretory IgA production, increase intestinal villus height, upregulate tight-junction proteins (claudin-1, occludin, ZO-1) that maintain gut barrier integrity, and reduce intestinal inflammation in models of induced colitis. Surfactin also has documented antiviral activity, including against enveloped viruses, and has been shown to inhibit the VEGF pathway involved in tumor angiogenesis — making it an emerging candidate in oncology research.

Subtilisin and related proteases. Powerful protein-digesting enzymes that contribute to the breakdown of dietary proteins (including the difficult-to-digest gluten proteins of wheat) and to the catabolism of damaged proteins in tissues. B. subtilis proteases are part of the reason traditional fermented soy foods are more digestible than unfermented soy.

Bacteriocins and antimicrobial peptides. A broad arsenal of compounds — subtilin, mycosubtilin, fengycin, iturin, plipastatin — with documented activity against pathogenic bacteria (including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus), pathogenic fungi (including Candida albicans), and certain viruses. These compounds are part of how B. subtilis in our gut helps maintain the microbial balance that resists opportunistic infections.

Folate, riboflavin, biotin, and other B-vitamins. Like many beneficial gut commensals, B. subtilis contributes directly to the synthesis of essential cofactors our own cells cannot produce.

Immune-modulating spore-coat proteins. Even before germination, B. subtilis spores interact with gut-associated lymphoid tissue (GALT), training the immune system, biasing it toward tolerance rather than reactivity, and contributing to the gut-immune axis that determines so much of our overall health.

BS eats Roundup. Bacillus subtilis possesses the enzymatic machinery to take glyphosate apart, atom by atom, and return its constituents to the cycles of life. The argument of that essay was that this is not a coincidence. The same organism that lives in our soil, our fermented foods, and our own gut, is the same organism that can dismantle the molecule most responsible for the chemical assault on the holobiont.

Bacillus subtilis, it turns out, is dismantling the entire petrochemical age.

What follows is a survey of the peer-reviewed literature published mostly within the last five years — drawn from journals including Journal of Hazardous Materials, Environmental Research, Biodegradation, Toxins, and the 2025 review in the Journal of Environmental Management. Taken individually, each finding is remarkable. Taken together, they describe something I think we have not yet had the language for: a single ancient organism functioning as a holobiont-scale immune response to the synthetic chemistry of modernity.

Wild honey contains bacillus subtilis.

Sources:

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/ 15330338261470516

https://www.wch-scandinavia.org/en/post/how-to-make-meals-with-natto-kinase

Sources from the slides in the video:

The microbiome of the skin:

https://www.nature.com/articles/nrmicro2537

Lactic acid bacteria:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27342554/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/food-science/lactic-acid-bacteria

https://gut.bmj.com/content/57/4/483

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23300571/

Streptococci and aspergillus:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3919639/

Staphylococcus Aureus:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24409186/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25644616/

Gut brain axis:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27793434/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10488255/

Casein from milk:

https://greenmedinfo.com/toxic-ingredient/casein-a1

Equipment, kefir grains and recipes can be bought at www.hjemmeriet.com

https://www.wch-scandinavia.org/post/probiotika

Maria Forss Liljeblad. Holistic practitioner. Sweden.

Natural medicine and frequency-analysis.

Mail: liljeblad.m@gmail.com

Mob: +46 733 94 64 86

Www.healingrocks.se

Dr. Jeanne A. Rungby, MD. Denmark.

Ear-, nose- and throat specialist

Mail: info@rungbyclinic.com

www. Rungbyclinic.com