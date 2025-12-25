Subscribe
Sign in
WHO controls whom?
The WHO versus national authorities. Have the roles been reversed?
Mar 11
•
Jeanne A. Rungby
32
2
7
February 2026
How can aluminium be avoided in children’s vaccines?
By Jeanne A.
Feb 10
•
Jeanne A. Rungby
3
2
January 2026
Denmark has Europe's highest cancer incidence
By Jeanne A. Rungby, MD, specialist.
Jan 8
•
Jeanne A. Rungby
1
Something smells fishy in the State of Denmark
A slap in the face for the States Serum Institute in Denmark.
Jan 7
•
Jeanne A. Rungby
2
2
3
December 2025
Does Her Majesty the Queen in Denmark bless a shift in power from national to global government?
How do the WHO and the UN influence politicians and those in power? Shared from World Council for Health Scandinavia
Dec 25, 2025
•
Jeanne A. Rungby
1
November 2025
Impurities in the vials: What happened in Australia and how did the NORTH Group start.
See the conversation between Michelle Bradshaw, WCH-Australia and Dr. Jeanne A. Rungby. MD
Nov 28, 2025
•
Jeanne A. Rungby
3
October 2025
Critical questions were asked following the risk warning press conference.
Se some of the answers below.
Oct 16, 2025
•
Jeanne A. Rungby
3
3
International Risk Warning Conference
Below you find my testimony for the International Risk Warning Conference broadcasted the 12ft of October at 3 pm CET (Berlin).
Oct 12, 2025
•
Jeanne A. Rungby
An awful lot of babies were never born.
By Dr. Jeanne A. Rungby. MD. Rungbyclinic.com Drawing by Lars Bo Appel
Oct 11, 2025
•
Jeanne A. Rungby
1
1
© 2026 Jeanne A. Rungby
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts