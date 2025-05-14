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Phycisian, md, ENT, Denmark. Baffeled by the fast breakedown of democracies. Middle Ages returned. Poisonous mRNA injections forced upon humans. Science hijacked. Several reports on side effects, excess mortality and the powergrab of WHO. Artist.

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